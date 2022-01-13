Bert M. Biede ASHLAND - Bert M. Biede, 73, of Ashland, entered into rest with his daughters by his side on Thursday, Jan. 6, 2022 at the Nebraska Medical Center in Omaha. He was born Aug. 3, 1948 in Wakefield, to Ernest and Donna (Noonan) Biede. In 1967, Bert graduated from Abraham Lincoln High School in Council Bluffs, Iowa. On Oct. 2, 1976, Bert was married to Rhonda McClatchey in Valley. Bert was a passionate family man and car salesman. He worked for Woodhouse Ford in Blair for 33 years and during this time he sold 7,200 cars. Bert cared about his customers and he would never miss a day of work. His work was only second to his family. Bert enjoyed playing racquetball, softball, turkey hunting trips and being a supportive fan at his grandkids' games. Most of all he loved being with family. He is survived by children, Mindy (Chad) Riecken, Cortney (Terry) Zimmerman and Michelle (Korey) Grell; grandchildren; Cole and Kealie Riecken, Lane, Drake and Ranger Zimmerman, Jade, Dawson, Deklin and Walker Grell, Colton and Hailey Ghumm; great-grandchildren, Maverick Meinke, Sonny and Tylar Chapin, JoVee Mathis, Emree and Adlee Roberts; brother, Bill (Barb) Biede; sisters, Betty (Larry) Smith, Barb Harris, Bev (Bill) Rockford and Brenda Biede; brother-in-law, Mike McMahon and many other family members and friends. Bert was preceded in death by his wife of 41 years, Rhonda Biede; daughter, Stacey Ghumm; parents, Ernest and Donna Biede; brothers, Barry Biede, Bernie Biede and Bob Biede; sister, Becky McMahon. A funeral service was held Wednesday, Jan. 12 at Riverview Community Church. He was interred at Ashland Cemetery, Ashland. Memorials may be sent in care of the family for future designation. Visit www.marcysvoboda.com
to leave condolences. Arrangements by Marcy Mortuary, Ashland.
Published by Wahoo Newspaper on Jan. 13, 2022.