Betty Lynch
LINCOLN - Betty Ann Lynch, 94, fortified with the Sacraments of Holy Mother Church, entered into eternal rest Saturday, Aug. 7, 2021 at Bickford of Lincoln. A resident of Lincoln and formerly of Ashland, Betty was born July 19, 1927 in La Crosse, Wis. to Erhard and Ida (Williams) Stuber. She graduated from Aquinas High School in 1945 and received her nursing degree from St Francis School of Nursing, La Crosse. Betty met her future husband Lee E. Lynch while working in Ripon Wis., and the two were married on March 16, 1957 in Fond du Lac, Wis. In 1974, they moved to Ashland. Betty was the director of nursing at the Ashland Care Center starting in 1974 and retiring in 1998. After retirement Betty remained active volunteering at St. Vincent DePaul and St. Theresa's thrift stores. Betty was an animal lover, with the family owning a number of dogs over the years. Her biggest joy was volunteering at Cause for Paws in Lincoln. Betty was a devoted and faithful servant of her church. She is survived by her children, Gary (Julie) Lynch of Wentzville, Mo., Karen (Steve) Wilson of Lincoln, Thomas Lynch of Lincoln; granddaughter, Sarah Lynch of St Louis Mo. and several nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by parents, Erhard and Ida Stuber; husband, Lee Lynch and siblings, Robert, John, Don and George Stuber and Mary Jane (Stuber) Fowler. A private Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Saturday, Sep. 11, at St. Theresa Catholic Church in Lincoln. Interment will be at Ashland Cemetery. Memorials have been established to St. Theresa's Thrift Store. Marcy Mortuary, Ashland, in charge of arrangements.
Published by Wahoo Newspaper on Sep. 9, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Sep
11
Mass of Christian Burial
St. Theresa Catholic Church
Lincoln, NE
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Still missing you mom
Errol Ray Lynch
Family
October 27, 2021
Jeff Hemphill
September 10, 2021
I am very saddened by this news, Betsy was my 1st DON and the one I learned the most from. Those of use who worked with her always knew when she was coming down the hall by the clicking of her heels on the floor . She was kind, caring, strong, extremely intelligent, and just a force of nature. I have missed her since she stopped working in Ashland and was thrilled when I would see her there volunteering, I will forever miss her.
Crystal Clatt
September 5, 2021
