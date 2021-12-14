Beverly J. Lindholm VALPARAISO - Beverly Jean (Johnson) Lindholm, 93, of Valparaiso, was born Dec. 4, 1928 to Oscar and Stella (Krafka) Johnson near Valparaiso. She graduated from Lincoln High School in 1946. She married Dale C. Lindholm on Sept. 19, 1949. She was a "stay at home" mom but was always active with her garden, canning, sewing/quilting and helping Dale on their farm. She loved being involved and worked with the United Methodist Women's group, American Legion Women's Auxiliary, Valparaiso Woman's Club and many other community activities. For a brief time she also worked at Tracy's Body Shop in Lincoln. Once Dale retired from Civil Service after 30 years they began to travel and would "winter" in Apache Junction, Ariz. for 22 years. She is preceded in death by husband, Dale, who passed away March 2015; sister, Betty Draper and brother, Dayle Johnson. She is survived by her daughter, Linda (Benda) Lynch and husband Louie Lynch; granddaughters and grandsons, Erin Houska (Ryan), Lauren Hopper (Dustin), Dezaray Buchwald (Robert) and Jake Lynch (Jamie Flower); great-grandsons and great-granddaughters, Clinton Dale Keeling, Brody and Riley Hopper, Brandon and Eden Houska, Lincoln and Parker Buchwald, Easton, Hailey and Jacie Lynch, and Coy Flower; brother-in-law, William (Bill) Lindholm; sister-in-law, Pauline (Delbert) Lindholm and many loving and cherished nieces and nephews. Memorials can be made to the Valparaiso Fire and Rescue and the Valparaiso United Methodist Church. A gathering of family and friends will be held at a later date and time.



Published by Wahoo Newspaper from Dec. 14 to Dec. 16, 2021.