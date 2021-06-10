OMAHA - Bonnie J. Finley, 84, of Omaha, died Friday, May 29, 2021 in Omaha. She was born in Wahoo on Nov. 19, 1936 to Laurence and Alvera (Jacobs) Ziegenbein weighing only 4 pounds and 11 ounces. Bonnie attended District 52 School either walking to school with her brother or riding their horse. She then went to District 6 school by Memphis through eighth grade. She graduated as valedictorian of her Ceresco High School class and then attended Kearney State College for a year where she met her husband, Roger Lervig. They spent many years living on the east coast where their daughters Pam, Angela, Susan and Sonja were all born. Bonnie moved back to Nebraska after the deaths of her husband and their daughter Pamela. Bonnie worked at Ernie's as their office manager and accountant for 17 years, then served as mayor of Ceresco. On Jan. 18, 1974, she married Larry Finley at the Memphis Methodist Church. Baking delicious Swedish rye bread and Danish pastries was a favorite pastime of Bonnie's as was tending to her flower garden. She enjoyed traveling to Branson, Mo. to see the shows. Her other passions were sailing and playing bridge. Bonnie was preceded in death by her parents; her first husband and daughters, Pamela Lervig and Angela Lervig Robinson. Her survivors include her husband, Larry of Omaha; daughters, Susan Lervig of Lincoln and Sonja (Kenny) Cunningham of Elkhorn; grandchildren, Ailee Pierce of Elkhorn, Ashton Pierce of Lincoln, Dustin Robinson of Oregon, Tyler Robinson of Lincoln and Misty Cross of California; siblings, Larry Ziegenbein of Clinton, Mo., Sharon Markel of Wahoo and Sandy (Andrew) Hutson, Wahoo. Funeral services were held at Elkhorn Hills United Methodist Church with interment at Omaha National Cemetery.



Published by Wahoo Newspaper on Jun. 10, 2021.