Wahoo Newspaper
Wahoo Newspaper Homepage
Obituaries Section
Carmen Larson
1942 - 2021
BORN
1942
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Svoboda Funeral Home
211 North Linden
Wahoo, NE
OMAHA - Carmen L. Larson, 78, of Omaha, passed away Wednesday, June 9, 2021 at Hospice House, The Josie Harper Residence in Omaha. She was born Oct. 10, 1942 in Wahoo to Vernon and Deana (Morris) Larson. Carmen grew up on the Larson farm near Mead and graduated from Mead Public Schools in 1960. She was employed by Walgreens for over 40 years and for 25 of those years as secretary to the district manager located in Omaha. At the same time she served in the Army Reserves and retired as a master sergeant after 20 years. She was a member of the American Legion Post 20 in Fremont. Carmen trusted Christ Jesus as her Savior and credited her parents for being influential in her living a life of faith. Carmen's favorite things included gardening, fishing with family and her cats. But, her most frequent pastime was reading, in fact, she could be described as a voracious reader. Carmen was a beloved, caring and generous sister to her siblings, Gregory Larson of Mead, Lenore (David) Hample of Enterprise, Ala., Connie (Jim) Janecek of Bloomfield and Russell (Irene) Larson of Mead. She was a special aunt to many nieces, nephews, grandnieces and grandnephews and their families. She was preceded in death by her parents and nephews and niece, Larry Traudt, his daughter Sara, Jeffery Janecek and Zeilan Zitek. Funeral services will be Saturday, June 26, at 10:30 a.m. at Calvary Church in Wahoo with Pastor Michael Krause officiating. Visitation will be from 5 to 8 p.m. Friday, June 25 at Svoboda Funeral Home in Wahoo. Burial with military honors will be at Sunrise Cemetery in Wahoo. Memorials will be accepted for the Nebraska Humane Society. Visit www.marcysvoboda.com to leave condolences. Svoboda Funeral Home, Wahoo, in charge of arrangements.
Published by Wahoo Newspaper on Jun. 24, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
26
Funeral service
10:30a.m.
Calvary Church
Wahoo , NE
Svoboda Funeral Home
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Carmen was a good friend who I was blessed to of worked with. She will be missed. My prayers to her family.
Christine Desler
Work
June 21, 2021
Carmen was a good friend with a great sense of humor which will be missed by many friends.
Derald Peters
Work
June 21, 2021
Thankful for a family that surrounded Carmen with love and caring. I was a high school classmate. Good memories from long ago
Hermine Ellison Safford
Friend
June 16, 2021
Carmen had a sweet quiet spirit about her, a hard worker, someone who served her country! Condolences to her family!
Joyce Svoboda
School
June 16, 2021
Just heard about this today. Sorry about your loss.
Robert Williams
June 16, 2021
I am so sorry for Carmens family in their loss. She was a classmate of mine. May she Rest In Peace
Mary Lou (Morrissey) Floersch
School
June 16, 2021
