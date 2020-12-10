Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Wahoo Newspaper
Wahoo Newspaper Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Carol Polacek
1937 - 2020
BORN
1937
DIED
2020
FUNERAL HOME
Svoboda Funeral Home
211 North Linden
Wahoo, NE
PRAGUE - Carol A. Polacek, 83, Prague, entered into eternal rest on Tuesday, Dec. 1, 2020 at Dunklau Gardens in Fremont. She was born April 15, 1937 in Prague, to William and Helen (Bures) Perk. Carol graduated from Prague High School in 1955. On May 1, 1957, Carol was united in marriage to Alphonse "Alf" Polacek at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church in Prague. Carol was a member of St. John the Baptist Catholic Church where she played the organ for 35 years. She is survived by her husband, Alphonse "Alf" Polacek; children, Barb (Kevin) Herbel and Scott (Leah) Polacek; grandchildren, Stacey (Bryce) Bostwick, Kelli Herbel, Makenzie (Derek) Lahm and Tyler Polacek; great-grandchild, Barrett; brother, William Jr. (Cec) Perk and sister, Betty Shaier. She was preceded in death by parents, William and Helen Perk a sister, Kathie Landers. A Mass of Christian Burial for family only was held on Saturday, Dec. 5 at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church, Prague. Celebrant was the Rev. Benjamin Rynearson. Memorials can be sent to St. John the Baptist Catholic Church. Visit www.marcysvoboda.com to leave condolences. Arrangements by Svoboda Funeral Home, Wahoo.
Published by Wahoo Newspaper on Dec. 10, 2020.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Svoboda Funeral Home
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Svoboda Funeral Home.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.