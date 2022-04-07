Catherene (Renie) Faye Nelson YUTAN - Catherene "Renie" Faye Nelson, 87, of Yutan, died March 30, 2022 at Azria Health in Gretna. She was born Nov. 3, 1934 in Harlan, Iowa to Dale and Dorothy (Ridle) McKeighan. After living in Harlan for several years, the family moved to Omaha. She attended Omaha South High School. She married Jerome Nelson on May 15, 1954 in Yutan. The couple was blessed with five sons - Rich, Terry, Randy, Mark and Wendell. Jerome worked in the construction business as an operator and owner, and as a result the family moved several times when the children were young before they settled in Omaha. In the 1970s, they moved to Yutan, which became their permanent home. Survivors include sons, Rich (Susanne) of Rogers, Ark., Terry (Lynnette) of Yutan, Randy (Denise) of Omaha, Mark (Suzi) of Yutan and Wendell (Lisa) of Omaha; grandchildren, Tina MacMillan, Annie (Jay) Miller, Andrew (Shannon) Nelson, Shawn (Christine) Nelson, Chad (Theresa) Nelson, Shannon Nelson, Amber Nelson, Adam Nelson, Ashley (Tucker) Beglin, Allison Nelson, Whitney Nelson, Cheyenne Nelson, Bradly Nelson, Kyle (Cyanne) Nelson and Jacob (Cassie) Nelson; 16 great-grandchildren; brother-in-law and sister-in-law, Virgil and Leona Nelson of Omaha; sisters-in-law, Sue Nelson of Lake Havasu City, Ariz., Marjorie Nelson of Elk Grove, Calif., Helen McKeighan of Bellevue, Mary McKeighan of Omaha; brother-in-law, LeRoy Drews of Ashland and numerous nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Jerome Nelson; brothers, Jerry McKeighan and Chuck McKeighan, sisters, Margaret Stanesic and Bette Drews; grandson, Dallas Bradley Nelson and great-granddaughter, Berklee Nevea Nelson. Funeral services will be Thursday, April 7, at 10:30 a.m. at Reichmuth Funeral Home, Yutan. Internment will be at Hollst Lawn Cemetery in Yutan following the funeral service. Visitation is Wednesday, April 6, at 5 p.m. at Reichmuth Funeral Home, Yutan. Memorials may be sent in care of the family for future designations. Arrangements by Reichmuth Funeral Homes.



Published by Wahoo Newspaper on Apr. 7, 2022.