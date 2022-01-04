Celestine (Sally) Vandenberg BRAINARD - Celestine "Sally" Vandenberg, 89, of Brainard, passed away on Friday, Dec. 31, 2021 at Bryan East Medical Center in Lincoln. Celestine "Sally" Vandenberg was born on Jan. 10, 1932 on a farm near Brainard, to Joseph and Lillian (Rejda) Coufal. Sally attended Dwight Assumption High School, graduating with the Class of 1949. On Dec. 26, 1951, Sally was united in marriage to Ernest "Dutch" Vandenberg at Assumption Catholic Church in Dwight. Sally was a homemaker and mother to her four children as well as helping Dutch on the farm. After their children were gone, Dutch and Sally moved from the farm into Brainard in 1994. She enjoyed baking (kolaches were the favorite of the family), gardening, quilting, embroidering, attending her grandchildren and great-grandchildren's events and visiting with people. While Dutch was alive, they traveled to Hawaii and went on several Brainard Co-op trips. She was a former member of the St. Francis "Center" Church and Altar Society, and now a current member of the Holy Trinity Catholic Church, charter member of Holy Trinity Quilters, Holy Trinity PCCW, Holy Trinity Prayer Circle, Holy Trinity Funeral Committee, Brainard Area Seniors and volunteered at American Red Cross Bloodmobile. Sally is survived by her children, Arnold (Mary Ann) Vandenberg of Brainard, Rose Marie (Dwaine) Potter of Valparaiso, Gary (Deb) Vandenberg of Brainard, and Nancy (John) Osmera of Raymond; 14 grandchildren, Michael (Amanda) Vandenberg, Curt Vandenberg, Sara (Eric) Hofpar, Alan Vandenberg, Sheila Potter (Jim New), Jared (Heather) Potter, Shelley (Drew) Boysen, Cory (Andra) Vandenberg, Justin (Rosine) Vandenberg, Tyler Vandenberg, Clint (Samantha) Vandenberg, Lance (April) Vandenberg, Calleigh Osmera and Cassie Osmera; 21 great-grandchildren, Eva and Lucas Vandenberg, Miya and Charles Hofpar, Ellie and Riley Potter, Keeley, Connor and Cohen Boysen, Hunter, Traeton and Skyler Vandenberg, Camille, Nalah and Isabel Vandenberg, Jacob, Logan, Alexis and Addison Vandenberg, Vincent and Spencer Vandenberg; two great-grandchildren on the way; sister. Florence (Gilbert) Kobza; sister-in-law, Joan Vandenberg and brother-in-law: Norman Hoeft. Sally is preceded in death by her husband, Dutch Vandenberg; grandson, Scott Potter; parents, Joseph and Lillian Coufal; parents-in-law, Henry and Helen Vandenberg; brothers and sisters-in-law, Ted (Evelyn) Coufal and Richard (Marcy) Coufal; sisters and brothers-in-law, Lillian (George) Meduna, John Bartunek, Geraldine Coufal, and Adeline Coufal (in infancy) and sisters-in-law and brothers-in-law, Beatrice (George) Hotovy, Marie Hoeft, and Fred Vandenberg. A Parish Rosary will be 7 p.m., Thursday, Jan. 6 at Holy Trinity Catholic Church, Brainard. Mass of Christian Burial will be 10 a.m., Friday, Jan. 7, at Holy Trinity Catholic Church, Brainard, with Fr. Steven Snitily officiating. Burial will be at Holy Trinity Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, plants, and statues, the family has requested memorials be given in care of the family. Arrangements by Chermok Funeral Home, David City.



Published by Wahoo Newspaper from Jan. 4 to Jan. 6, 2022.