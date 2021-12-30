Charles J. Vesely WAHOO - Charles J. Vesely, 80, of Wahoo, entered into eternal rest on Thursday, Dec. 23, 2021 at the Journey House in Lincoln. He is survived by wife of 44 years, Cheryl Vesely; son, Chris (Brittany) Vesely and twin grandchildren, Adeline and Ivan Vesely. A mass of Christian burial was held Dec. 30 at St. Wenceslaus Catholic Church, Wahoo. Celebrant was the Rev. Jeffrey Eickhoff. He was interred with military honors at Omaha National Cemetery, Omaha. Memorials may be sent in care of the family for future designation. Visit www.marcysvoboda.com
to leave condolences. Arrangements by Svoboda Funeral Home, Wahoo.
Published by Wahoo Newspaper on Dec. 30, 2021.