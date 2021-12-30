Menu
Charles J. Vesely
FUNERAL HOME
Svoboda Funeral Home
211 North Linden
Wahoo, NE
Charles J. Vesely WAHOO - Charles J. Vesely, 80, of Wahoo, entered into eternal rest on Thursday, Dec. 23, 2021 at the Journey House in Lincoln. He is survived by wife of 44 years, Cheryl Vesely; son, Chris (Brittany) Vesely and twin grandchildren, Adeline and Ivan Vesely. A mass of Christian burial was held Dec. 30 at St. Wenceslaus Catholic Church, Wahoo. Celebrant was the Rev. Jeffrey Eickhoff. He was interred with military honors at Omaha National Cemetery, Omaha. Memorials may be sent in care of the family for future designation. Visit www.marcysvoboda.com to leave condolences. Arrangements by Svoboda Funeral Home, Wahoo.
Published by Wahoo Newspaper on Dec. 30, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
29
Visitation
5:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Svoboda Funeral Home
211 North Linden, Wahoo, NE
Dec
29
Rosary
7:00p.m.
Svoboda Funeral Home
211 North Linden, Wahoo, NE
Dec
30
Mass of Christian Burial
10:30a.m.
St. Wenceslaus Catholic Church
214 E. 2nd St., Wahoo, NE
Funeral services provided by:
Svoboda Funeral Home
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
May he Rest In Peace. We were childhood neighbors and I remember him well. The Vesely family is in my prayers
Pat Dvorak Hust
Friend
December 26, 2021
