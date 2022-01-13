Cheryl L. Clark WAHOO - Cheryl L. Clark was born Dec. 10, 1946 in Wahoo to Jerry and Evelyn (Wicht) Beranek. She died Dec. 21, 2021 at her home in Wahoo at the age of 75 years and 11 days. Cheryl grew up in Wahoo and graduated from Wahoo High School in 1965. She attended Ben Your Hair Beauty School in Lincoln. For many years, she worked at Charlotte's clothing store in Wahoo. While on a trip to Estes Park, Colo., Cheryl met Don Clark. They were married in May of 1970. Cheryl and Don were active members of First Presbyterian Church. Together with Tom and Sandi Massie, they sponsored the Senior High Fellowship at the church. Cheryl loved to travel with Don especially to Estes Park, where they met, and on ocean cruises to the Caribbean. Gambling was one of Cheryl's favorite past times. As a young woman she played Bingo but, in later years, she enjoyed the excitement of the casinos. She is survived by her husband, Don Clark of Wahoo; children, Christopher (Bridget) Clark of Lincoln (their children Jayden and Ariana), Kevin Clark of Wahoo, Kelly Clark of Scottsdale, Ariz.; sister, Sally (Paul) Northrop of Omaha; brother, Jeff Beranek of Azle, Texas and nephews, Mark Houfek of Omaha and Greg (Cheryl) Houfek of Beaver Lake. Cheryl was preceded in death by her parents. A memorial service was held on Dec. 29 at First Presbyterian Church. A reception followed at Hilltop Country Club. Memorials may be sent to Hospice and Home Healthcare of Saunders County, or Saunders County Lost Pets. Pruss-Nabity Funeral Home was in charge of the arrangements.



Published by Wahoo Newspaper on Jan. 13, 2022.