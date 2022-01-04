Christiane (Chris) Tillman ASHLAND - Christiane "Chris" Tillman, 89, of Ashland, passed away Saturday, Jan. 1, 2022 at Azria Health in Ashland. She was born Dec. 24, 1932 in Craig, Iowa to John and Maria (Gerdes) Groenjes. She was united in marriage to Ernest "Bud" Tillman on May 21, 1949 in Ashland. Chris worked as a hairdresser out of her home, as well as, at the Ashland Care Center. She was a member of Word of Hope Lutheran Church and lifelong member of American Legion Post 129 Auxiliary. She enjoyed making bread, Husker football and following Ashland-Greenwood School activities. Chris is survived by her children, Steven (Becky) Tillman and Teresa (Buddy) Brown; grandchildren, Alecia, Courtney, Neeley and Bailey; sisters, Gertrude and Joanne; brother, Bobby and many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents, John and Maria Groenjes; husband, Ernest "Bud" Tillman; brothers and sisters. Graveside service will be, Friday, Jan. 7 at 2 p.m. at Ashland Cemetery. Visitation will be Thursday, Jan. 6 from 5 to 7 p.m. at Marcy Mortuary (face coverings are required). In lieu of flowers, memorials have been established to Word of Hope Lutheran Church or American Legion Post 129. Marcy Mortuary, Ashland, in charge of arrangements.



Published by Wahoo Newspaper from Jan. 4 to Jan. 6, 2022.