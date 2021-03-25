CERESCO - Christina Rosalie Fiedler, 101, of Ceresco, entered into eternal rest on Tuesday, March 16, 2021 at Saunders Medical Center in Wahoo. She was born June 2, 1919 in rural Brainard, to Theodore and Christine (Ratkovec) Kudlacek. Christina graduated from Brainard High School. On Jan. 28, 1941, she was united in marriage to Henry Fiedler in Loma. Christina was a member of St. Mary Catholic Church in Davey, and she was a member of the St. Mary's Altar Society. She enjoyed baking, sewing and caring for her family. She was a sweet, classy lady that enjoyed dancing and polka music. She is survived by her son, Grant Fiedler; grandchildren, Shelly (Ed) Trojan, Becky (Brian) Roseland and Ryan (Brenda) Sisel; eight great-grandchildren; five great-great- grandchildren; brother, Albin (Irma) Kud-lacek; sister, Gladys Hladik and son-in-law, Bud Sisel. She was preceded in death by her husband, Henry Fiedler; son, John Fiedler; daughter, Donna Sisel; parents, Theodore and Christine Kudlacek; brothers, Ludvik Kudlacek and Bud Kudlacek. Mass of Christian Burial was held March 19 at St. Wenceslaus Catholic Church in Wahoo. Celebrant was the Rev. Christopher Goodwin. Interment was at St. Mary and St. Patrick Cemetery in Davey. Memorials have been established to St. Mary Catholic Church, Davey. Visit www.marcysvoboda.com
