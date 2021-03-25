Menu
Christina Fiedler
FUNERAL HOME
Svoboda Funeral Home
211 North Linden
Wahoo, NE
CERESCO - Christina Rosalie Fiedler, 101, of Ceresco, entered into eternal rest on Tuesday, March 16, 2021 at Saunders Medical Center in Wahoo. She was born June 2, 1919 in rural Brainard, to Theodore and Christine (Ratkovec) Kudlacek. Christina graduated from Brainard High School. On Jan. 28, 1941, she was united in marriage to Henry Fiedler in Loma. Christina was a member of St. Mary Catholic Church in Davey, and she was a member of the St. Mary's Altar Society. She enjoyed baking, sewing and caring for her family. She was a sweet, classy lady that enjoyed dancing and polka music. She is survived by her son, Grant Fiedler; grandchildren, Shelly (Ed) Trojan, Becky (Brian) Roseland and Ryan (Brenda) Sisel; eight great-grandchildren; five great-great- grandchildren; brother, Albin (Irma) Kud-lacek; sister, Gladys Hladik and son-in-law, Bud Sisel. She was preceded in death by her husband, Henry Fiedler; son, John Fiedler; daughter, Donna Sisel; parents, Theodore and Christine Kudlacek; brothers, Ludvik Kudlacek and Bud Kudlacek. Mass of Christian Burial was held March 19 at St. Wenceslaus Catholic Church in Wahoo. Celebrant was the Rev. Christopher Goodwin. Interment was at St. Mary and St. Patrick Cemetery in Davey. Memorials have been established to St. Mary Catholic Church, Davey. Visit www.marcysvoboda.com to leave condolences. Arrangements by Svoboda Funeral Home, Wahoo.
Published by Wahoo Newspaper on Mar. 25, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
18
Visitation
5:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Svoboda Funeral Home
211 North Linden, Wahoo, NE
Mar
18
Rosary
7:00p.m.
Svoboda Funeral Home
211 North Linden, Wahoo, NE
Mar
19
Mass of Christian Burial
10:00a.m.
St. Wenceslaus Catholic Church
214 E. 2nd St., Wahoo, NE
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Grant please accept our deepest sympathy for the loss of your mother.
Ervin & Rosemary Greenwald
March 21, 2021
Grant, may my condolences bring your some comfort and my prayers ease the pain of your loss. My heart is with you in this time of such devastating sorrow, wishing you strength everyday.
Candi Puren
March 18, 2021
My sincere sympathy at the loss of your Mother. She will be remembered in my prayers. May the Lord bring you comfort.
Joyce Lanik
March 17, 2021
