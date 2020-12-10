WAHOO - Creighton Jay Loerch, 91, of Wahoo, entered into rest on Wednesday, Dec. 2, 2020 at Bryan East Medical Center in Lincoln. He was born Feb. 27, 1929 in Tekamah, to Lee and Ruth (Jones) Loerch. Creighton graduated from Tekamah High School. He served his country in the U.S. Coast Guard during the Korean War until he was honorably discharged. He attended Hastings College and graduated from Bradley University's School of Horology. Creighton has owned and operated Loerch's Jewelry for over 60 years. He first owned a store in Oakland, from 1959-1971 before moving to Wahoo. He has been operating Loerch's Jewelry and Gifts in Wahoo since 1971. Creighton was a member of First Presbyterian Church in Wahoo. He loved Nebraska football, music and he had a loving heart for animals, and he gave many kittens and cats a place to call home. He is survived by children, Jay (Tricia) Loerch of Kansas City, Mo. and Joni (Bob) Wade of Chandler, Ariz.; grandchildren, Jessica, Sam (Olivia), Anthony, Andrew, Rachel and Cynthia (Ian); great-grandchild, Carly; brother, Roger (Lori) Loerch of Ruskin, Fla. and many other family members and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents, Lee and Ruth Loerch; son, Jeffrey Brett Loerch; great- grandchild, Savannah Sky Arviso and sister, Diane. A private graveside service with military honors will be held at Sunrise North Cemetery in Wahoo. Memorials have been established to Saunders County Lost Pets. Visit www.marcysvoboda.com
to leave condolences. Arrangements by Svoboda Funeral Home, Wahoo.
Published by Wahoo Newspaper on Dec. 10, 2020.