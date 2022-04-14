Dale Allen Johnson ASHLAND - Dale Allen Johnson, 81, of Ashland, passed away on Saturday, April 9, 2022. He was born June 18, 1940, in Omaha, and was adopted by Carl and Lillian Johnson. He graduated from Bloomfield High School in 1958. He was united in marriage to Patricia McShannon in 1959. Dale was a proud U.S. Navy veteran and was honorably discharged in 1964. Dale worked for the Metropolitan Utilities District (MUD) in Omaha for 40 years. Dale was a member of the American Lutheran Church. He enjoyed fishing, going to the casinos, singing, socializing with family and friends, enjoying a cold beer, a good burger and cheering on the Huskers in all sports. Dale was a devoted, loving, and faithful husband, father and grandfather. Dale is survived by his wife, Patricia Johnson; children, Cindy (Jeff) Anderson, Kim (David) Johnson, Pam Johnson, Jeff Johnson, Jennie (Tony) Alzuri; 11 grandchildren; 15 great-grandchildren; and brothers, Eddie (Diane) Johnson, Jack (Dawne) Dever and Dennis (Mary) Roberts. He was preceded in death by his parents, father, Carl Johnson, mother, Lillian (Harold) Schaffer and brother, Alfred Johnson. A Celebration of Life with military honors was held, April 13, at the American Lutheran Church in Ashland. Interment will be at Ashland Cemetery at a later date. Memorials have been established to American Lutheran Church. Visit www.marcysvoboda.com
to leave condolences. Arrangements by Mary Mortuary, Ashland.
Published by Wahoo Newspaper on Apr. 14, 2022.