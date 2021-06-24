ASHLAND - Dan Lee Johnson, 67, of Ashland passed away unexpectedly June 15, 2021, surrounded by family in Omaha. He is survived by his wife of 45 years, Sondra Johnson; his daughter, Erika Martin with his granddaughter, Juno Martin; and his daughter and son-in-law, Rachel and Paul Holman with grandson, Harrison Holman. He was loved and will be deeply missed. His life journey went many places - a bank teller, a machinist, a salesman, owner of a company and a loving caretaker of a property that gave him much peace. He was passionate about the outdoors, his family world, woodworking, sharing stories and a bit of a rascal with a wicked sense of humor. The family will be organizing an open house remembrance on Sunday, June 20 in Westerville, Ohio. For those who knew Dan, we know your hearts will be with him. Flowers are not needed, but you may wish to consider a donation in Dan's memory to the Urban Impact Foundation, a non-profit close to Dan and Sondra's heart. https://uifpgh.org/
Published by Wahoo Newspaper on Jun. 24, 2021.