Daniel Washburn
LINCOLN - Daniel "Dan" Ray Washburn, 72, of Lincoln, formerly of Gretna, was born Sept. 16, 1948. Daniel passed last fall on Nov. 21, 2020 at the height of the pandemic, with his immediate family in quarantine after a compassionate care visit in the ICU. We were unable to have a funeral or memorial service at the time. Please join us Wednesday, June 16 at the Nebraska Champions Club, 707 Stadium Drive, Lincoln, for a Celebration of Life open house from 4 to 7 p.m., with a brief program around 5 p.m. He is survived by his wife, Kathy Washburn; son, Andy (Ashley) Washburn and grandchildren Evan and Claire Washburn, all of Lincoln; his four siblings, Douglas (Barb) Washburn, Shari (Dave) Nygren, Beverly (Mark) Hohensee, all of Ashland, and D. Scott Washburn of Henderson, Nev.; brother-in-law, Bill Smollen of Omaha; sister-in-law, Paula (John) Cusano of Newfield, N.Y. and numerous nieces, nephews, friends and other family members. Visit www.marcysvoboda.com to leave condolences. Arrangements by Marcy Mortuary, Ashland.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
16
Celebration of Life
4:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Nebraska Champions Club
707 Stadium Drive, Lincoln, NE
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Is this the Daniel Washburn who served in Vietnam? If so, I have pics of him when he was with D Co, 2nd Battalion, 8th Cavalry Regiment, 1st Cavalry division (airmobile). In the picture, he is in the middle. Thank you.
Robin Woo
Other
March 22, 2022
So sorry to hear of Dan's passing. He was our insurance agent while in Elkhorn NE, and always enjoyed our visits with him. My husband, Chuck, passed April 2, 2020. He was in the Veterans's home in Mt. Vernon MO. It may have been covid, also. May God comfort you and your family.
Verna (and Charles) Charter
Work
June 13, 2021
