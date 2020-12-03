DAVID CITY - Dennis Louis Riha of David City was born on Oct. 21, 1942, in David City, to Raymond F. and Lucille M. (Bouc) Riha. He attended West Olive School District to grade 6 and later St. Mary's School. When Dennis was 7 years old, he was watching his dad and two other men load wheat out of a grain bin where he had climbed to the top. He slipped and fell into the bin of wheat. Quick thinking of his father and artificial respiration by the other men, they were able to save Dennis's life. Mr. Riha pulled the boards off the wooden bin to extricate Dennis from the bin. Dennis was taken to be examined by a doctor and then released. Much of his life he did mechanic work and could repair just about anything. He worked for George Janak Repairs in Rising City and later as an electrician for Eschliman Electric in David City. His passion was farming. He joined the Nebraska National Guard in 1963 and was a member until 1968. On June 15, 1968, he married Aldeen Niemann and together they raised one son, Jerod while continuing their farm life. On July 10, 1968, while working for Eschliman Electric, he fell from a 30 foot power pole while hooking up an irrigation well, which resulted in lifelong medical trips to doctors and surgeries, but through it all, he loved farming. He enjoyed traveling, auto racing, fishing, restoring old tractors, and watching his favorite Western, "Gunsmoke." His love for Hart-Parr Oliver and White Tractors, which his father and grandfather owned and farmed with, resulted in a collection of them of which he was so proud of and which his son still farms with today. He and Jerod would show many of the tractors at antique tractor shows in Nebraska and Iowa. He was a member of St. Mary's Catholic Church, the Knights of Columbus and FCSLA (formerly Catholic Workman). Dennis is survived by his wife of 52 years, Aldeen; son, Jerod (Meridith); brothers, Gary (Nancy) Riha, John (Mary) Riha; sister, Lucille "Susie" (Ron) Behrens; nephews, Chris (Rhonda) Riha, Jeff (Lisa) Riha, Brody (Risa) Riha, Justin Riha, David (Nancy) Boden, Dennis (Nicky) Boden, Mike (Marian) Lowry, Chris (Robyn) Lowry, Nick Brichacek; nieces, Barb (Chuck) Branden-burgh, Jeanne (Steve) Sheridan, Jill (Ryan) Worrell, Rachelle (Craig) Svoboda, Jennifer (Dan) Hutchinson; sisters-in-law, Joan Riha, Bonnie (John) Brichacek, Sharyn Lowry, and Keri (Bob) Rachel. He was preceded in death by his parents; an infant son, James Dennis Riha; brother, Raymond J. Riha; parents-in-law Paul and Josephine Niemann and sister-in-law, Pauline Niemann Prochnow. Funeral service was held on Saturday, Nov. 28 at St. Mary's Catholic Church in David City. Burial was at St. Mary's Catholic Cemetery.



Published by Wahoo Newspaper on Dec. 3, 2020.