Donald Palensky
FUNERAL HOME
Svoboda Funeral Home
211 North Linden
Wahoo, NE
WESTON - Donald "Torch" L. Palensky, 77, of Weston, entered into eternal rest on Saturday, March 20, 2021 at Bryan East Medical Center in Lincoln. He was born Aug. 20, 1943 in Prague to Joseph and Emma (Kohout) Palensky. Don graduated from Weston High School in 1962. Don served his country in the US Army until he was honorably discharged. On April 30, 1966, he was united in marriage to Joyce Jansa at St. Wenceslaus Catholic Church in Wahoo. Don worked for the Saunders County Highway Department for 31 years. In addition, he owned and operated Palensky Dirt Work for over 40 years while farming. Don was a member of St. John Nepomucene Catholic Church in Weston and the American Legion Post 308. He was also a past fire chief for the Weston Fire Department where he served for many years. Don enjoyed fishing, camping, hunting and riding his Harley. He especially enjoyed spending time with his grandkids, family and friends. He is survived by wife of 54 years, Joyce Palensky; children, Greg (Mary) Palensky of Ceresco, Sandi Palensky of Wahoo, and Chad (Shelley) Palensky of Wahoo; grandchildren, Meagan (Gavin) Jager, Jake and Joshua Palensky, Emma, Braylon and Lily Palensky; great-grandchild, Bailey Jager and many other family members and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents, Joseph and Emma Palensky; brother, Joe Palensky and sisters, Dorothy Palensky and Annie Wheeler. Mass of Christian Burial was Wednesday, March 24 at St. John Nepomucene Catholic Church, Weston. Celebrant was the Rev. Matthew Vandewalle. Interment at St. John Cemetery, Weston. Military honors were provided by US National Guard and American Legion Post 308. Memorials have been established to St. John Nepomucene Catholic Church or St. John School. Visit www.marcysvoboda.com to leave condolences. Arrangements by Svoboda Funeral Home, Wahoo.
Published by Wahoo Newspaper on Mar. 25, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
23
Visitation
5:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
St. John Nepomucene Catholic Church
130 Front St., Weston, NE
Mar
23
Rosary
7:00p.m.
St. John Nepomucene Catholic Church
130 Front St., Weston, NE
Mar
24
Mass of Christian Burial
10:00a.m.
St. John Nepomucene Catholic Church
130 Front St, Weston, NE
Funeral services provided by:
Svoboda Funeral Home
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Joyce and family, We just heard today about Don's passing. Our hearts and prayers go out to you Joyce and all the kids. May the Lord hold you tight and give you peace
Kris & Randy Bower
April 3, 2021
Joyce and family, I am so very sorry for your loss. May God bless you all. Your cousin, Pat
Patricia K (Havel) Aaron
March 27, 2021
I can imagine what our dad is saying to your dad....yo bro you missed me that much already...maybe not in those exact words but they are all together now so that´s not a bad thing even though we will miss them dearly
David
March 23, 2021
To Joyce and family, I am sorry to hear of Don´s passing. My thought and prayers are with you all.
Carol Hauschild
March 23, 2021
