WAHOO - Donald R. Samek, 61, passed away Sept. 22, 2021. He was born July 1, 1960 in David City to Daniel and Carol (Stone) Samek. Don graduated from Wahoo High School in 1978, was a sergeant in the Marine Corps when he was discharged, and retired from the postal service as an electronics technician. Don's hobbies included bowling, hunting, watching Husker games, playing cards with friends and spoiling his grandbabies. He was a strong man, wonderful husband, amazing father and such a proud grandfather. He was preceded in death by his parents and sister, Linda Lanik. Don is survived by his wife, Cheryl; daughters, Tara Samek and Erika Samek; grandkids, Alexandr and Veronika Samek and brother Ronald Samek (Ruth Hagen). A Celebration of Life will be held Thursday, Sept. 30 at 11 a.m. at Bethlehem Lutheran Church. Inurnment will be at a later date. Pruss-Nabity Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.



Published by Wahoo Newspaper on Sep. 30, 2021.