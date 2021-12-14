Donna M. Darnell WAHOO - Donna M. Darnell, 77, of Wahoo, entered into eternal rest on Friday, Dec. 10, 2021 at Saunders Medical Center in Wahoo. She was born May 12, 1944 in Wahoo, to Frank and Marie (Rezak) Brabec. Donna attended Wahoo High School. On Dec. 15, 1960, Donna was married to Caroll Thorson in Wahoo. Caroll died on Aug. 11, 1970. Donna was united in marriage to John Darnell on March 24, 1972 in Wahoo. Donna worked many years for Christensen Drug Store. She loved bowling through the years with family and friends, and she loved collecting her bells and anything related to Elvis Presley. Donna especially loved spending time with her family. Donna was the loving mother of five children and "second mom" to many others. She is survived by her husband of 49 years, John Darnell; children, Karri (Henry) Mildenberger, Rod (Shelli) Thorson, Tom Thorson, Bill (Patti) Thorson and Clayton "C.J." (Stephanie) Darnell; 13 grandchildren; nine great-grandchildren and many other family members and friends. She was preceded in death by her first husband, Caroll Thorson; parents, Frank and Marie Brabec and brother, Richard Brabec. There was a Mass of Christian Burial, Thursday, Dec. 16 at St. Wenceslaus Catholic Church, Wahoo. Celebrant was the Rev. Jeffrey Eickhoff. She was interred at St. Francis Cemetery, Wahoo. Pallbearers were Rod Thorson, Tom Thorson, Bill Thorson, C.J. Darnell, Hank Mildenberger and Raymond Brabec. Memorials may be sent to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
Published by Wahoo Newspaper from Dec. 14 to Dec. 16, 2021.