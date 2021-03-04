MEAD - Donna Jean (Huntley) Johnson, 92, went home to be with the Lord Monday, Feb. 22, 2021 at the Saunders Medical Center LTC in Wahoo. Donna was born April 18, 1928 in Canton, Ohio and adopted by her parents, Maurice R. and Florence (Ringer) Huntley as an infant. She grew up in Alliance, Ohio as one of eight adopted children, four girls and four boys. Her parents were foster parents to over 200 children in their lifetime, so Donna was always surrounded by family. Her talent for singing began as a young girl when she would sing with her brothers for community events, local radio and other special occasions. Her strong soprano voice could be heard singing in church, and to her dying day she was still singing and humming familiar old hymns which gave her much comfort. Donna attended Alliance High School, graduating in 1947, and entered nurses training at Alliance City Hospital School of Nursing, and graduated as a registered nurse (RN) in 1950. During that time she met a young World War II Navy veteran from Nebraska that was a navy buddy of her brother, Joe. They fell in love and on June 18, 1950 Donna married Philip Johnson and moved from the city in Ohio to a dairy farm near Mead. She embraced the role of becoming a farm wife, while beginning her career as a registered nurse at the Wahoo Hospital and having four children. In 1962 Donna began a 30-year career as a nurse at Memorial Hospital of Dodge County (now called Methodist Health). For several years she successfully juggled her childrearing responsibilities at home, nursed at the hospital from 3 p.m. to 11 p.m., and then got up early to help milk the cows before getting the kids ready for school. She retired from Fremont Area Medical Center (Methodist Health) in 1992, but a call from Midland College didn't allow her to stay retired for long. Donna became the director of Student Health at Midland Lutheran College beginning in 1992, and finally retired again in 1997. Donna spent her retirement years enjoying her family, traveling with Phil out-of-state to visit loved ones, attending the weddings of most of their grandchildren, and celebrating each birth of a new great-grandchild. Donna was preceded in death by her loving husband, Phil. She is survived by son, Philip (Shirley) Johnson of Eaton, Colo.; daughters, Darlene (Steve) Carritt of Milford and Melinda (Larry) Rasmussen of Mead; son, John (Dotty) Johnson of Greeley, Colo.; sister, Judy Honeycutt of Alliance, Ohio; sister-in-law, Janice Wallingford of Lincoln; 15 grandchildren; 36 great-grandchildren nieces and nephews. Donna will be remembered for her amazing faith especially during times of adversity, dedication to her profession as a nurse, her undying love and support for her family and her willingness to always help others. Funeral service was held Saturday, Feb. 27, at the Fremont Evangelical Free Church. Burial will take place at a later date. The Nebraska Nurse Honor Guard will be presenting. Condolences may be left at www.duganchapel.com
. Memorials may be directed to the Nebraska Children's Home. Dugan Funeral Chapel, Fremont, in charge of arrangements.
Published by Wahoo Newspaper on Mar. 4, 2021.