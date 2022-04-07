Douglas (Dougie) Lindgren WAHOO - Douglas "Dougie" Lindgren, 71, of Wahoo, passed away March 30, 2022, at South Haven Living Center in Wahoo, which was his home for over eight years. He graduated from Wahoo Public Schools in 1969; he attended the Universal Technical Institute, Omaha, where he received a diploma for automobile mechanics in June 1970. He served in the Nebraska National Guard from October 1970 to June 1977. He worked for ARMCO/Contech Steel, Wahoo, for approximately 25 years prior to his leaving the work force. He was diagnosed with Multiple Sclerosis (MS) in 1998 and Advanced Dementia in 2012 (a complication from the MS). He met his wife Patti in December 1982 and they were married in January 1987. Dougie enjoyed the simple pleasures in life - visiting with family and friends, meeting new people, spending time with his wife and the many dogs they had through the years, a good steak and baked potato and a cold Budweiser. He is survived by his wife, Patti; step son, Charles (Heather) and step grandsons, Lucas and Liam Richardson of Omaha; his brother, Norm (Suzanne) Lindgren of Malmo; his sister, Colleen (Mark) Yost of Lincoln; his sisters-in-law, Barb (Kevin) Kersten of Fremont and Karen (Lee) Hubler of Springfield, Mo.; brother-in-law, Frank (Michelle) Erhart of Athol, Idaho; step mother-in-law, Edna Erhart; step brother-in-law, Randy (Carmen) Erhart of Shenandoah, Iowa; many nieces and nephews and the staff members and residents of South Haven, who became extended family. He is preceded in death by his parents, Warren and Deloris (Person) Lindgren and older brother, Warren Lindgren of Malmo and his brother, Russell Lindgren of Wahoo. The family will hold a private service for Dougie in the later part of April.



Published by Wahoo Newspaper on Apr. 7, 2022.