HASTINGS - Duane H. Dolezal, 84 of Hastings, formerly of Omaha, passed away Saturday, Oct. 24, 2020 at Edgewood Vista in Hastings. He was born April 9, 1936 in Wahoo to Henry and Adelia (Machacek) Dolezal. He worked as a foreman for Western Electric for 40 years. He is survived by his wife, Sinobia Dolezal; children, Steven (Lisa) Dolezal, Dawn (Mark) Anderson, Victoria (Brad) Hockabout, John (Temre) Dolezal, Anthony Dolezal; nine grandchildren; four great-grandchildren; sisters, Donna (Jim) Stara, Deborah Crosby and Denise Dolezal and nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents, Henry and Adelia Dolezal; uncle and aunt, Don and Marilyn Machacek and grandparents, John and Mayme Machacek A private graveside service with military honors was held. Memorials may be sent in care of the family for future designations. Visit www.marcysvoboda.com to leave condolences. Svoboda Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.
Sinobia, Sorry to hear of your loss. You have my deepest sympathy at this time.
Mary Schaaf
October 29, 2020
Sorry to hear of the passing of your Dad. We worked together at Western Electric for many years.
Jim Rush
October 29, 2020