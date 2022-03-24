Duane L. Ratkovec WESTON - Duane L. Ratkovec, 70, of Weston, died March 14, 2022 due to a farm accident in Weston. Duane L. Ratkovec, was born on Dec. 21, 1951 in David City, to Arthur and LaVena Ratkovec. He grew up in Brainard where he attended grade school at Holy Trinity Catholic School before graduating from East Butler High School in 1970. As a young boy, Duane was active in wrestling and always held a job, even while caring for his responsibilities on the family farm. Duane married his beautiful wife, Mary, on June 20, 2008 in David City. Respected by many, Duane was the hardest working man you've ever met, with a wealth of knowledge and wisdom. He was always willing to help, even when it would set him back on his farming duties. As good as he was at sharing his stories, he was just as good of a listener. Duane was an inspiration to all. He loved his beautiful wife, Mary, and being able to farm more than anything in this world. Duane's faith was strong and he made sure he'd get himself and Mary to church every week. His love, hard work ethic, drive, humbleness and sense of pride were unmatched. Duane had a deep love and appreciation for the ones closest to him. Duane worked hard to keep his farm going; he often said, "Just one more year and I'll retire." Duane was a man of many hats and was always there to lend a hand in time of need, even babysitting children while combining his fields. To relax, he enjoyed going to church, sitting out by the pool, watching his grandchildren play or enjoying a good steak. He is preceded in death by his parents Arthur and LaVena Ratkovec; nephew, Shawn Ratkovec and niece, Wendy Kinney. Duane is survived by his beautiful wife, Mary; mother-in-law, Constance Conroy; step children Shawn Davis, Corey (Kylie) Davis and Shanon Davis; brothers, Larry (Barb), Lon (Marianne), Keith (Lori); sisters, Ranae (Tim) Murphy, LoRae (Michael) Gartner, Deb (John) Bengtson, Nila (Ross) Munn; grandchildren, Mia-Jane, Kingston, Jaxson, Blake and Leo and 31 nieces and nephews A Funeral Mass was held on March 21 at St. Vitus Church in Touhy. Burial was in Holy Trinity Cemetery, Brainard. Memorials may be directed to family wishes. Chermok Funeral Home of David City was in charge of arrangements.



Published by Wahoo Newspaper on Mar. 24, 2022.