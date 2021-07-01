WAHOO - Dwaine E. Heiser, 59, of Wahoo, died Saturday, June 26, 2021 in Omaha. He was born Aug. 28, 1961 in Omaha to Vernon and Ruth (Anderson) Heiser. Dwaine grew up on a farm near Swedeburg. In 1970, the family moved to Wahoo where he graduated mid-term from high school in 1979. As a teenager, he worked at the Husky Station and at the Wahoo Livestock Sales Barn. He was an avid car buff, and a member of the Saunders County Auto Club. He regularly attended tractor events throughout the county and events at the Saunders County Veterans Memorial. He was an expert on US wartime history. Dwaine is survived by his mother, Ruth Heiser of Wahoo; siblings, Carla Kraus of Wahoo, Dennis (Kim) Heiser of Weston, Don (Roxanne) Heiser of Weston, Cathy (Ron) Snitily of Prague; uncle, Glenn Anderson of Belvedere; 11 nieces and nephews and 15 great-nieces and great-nephews. He was preceded in death by his father, Vernon Heiser, brother, Dwight Heiser and uncle and aunt, Kenneth and Delores Hagelstein. Funeral services were held Wednesday, June 30 at Bethlehem Lutheran Church in Wahoo. He was interred at Grace Lutheran Cemetery in rural Swedeburg. Memorials have been established to the Saunders County Veterans Memorial. Pruss-Nabity Funeral Home was in charge of the arrangements.



Published by Wahoo Newspaper on Jul. 1, 2021.