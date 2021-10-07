Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Wahoo Newspaper
Wahoo Newspaper Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Edward Kresak
1931 - 2021
BORN
1931
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Marcy Mortuary
104 North 15th
Ashland, NE
ASHLAND - Edward E. Kresak, 90, of Ashland entered into eternal rest on Sunday, Sept. 26, 2021 at South Haven Living Center in Wahoo. He was born July 4, 1931 in Lincoln to Edward Albert and Agnes Margaret (Triska) Kresak. Edward graduated from Wilber High School in 1949. On June 6, 1959, he was united in marriage to Mary Frances Duda at St. Mary Catholic Church in Bellevue. Edward was a lifelong farmer, farming north of Ashland since 1955. Edward was a member of the Lower Platte North NRD Drainage Board and the ZCBJ Lodge. He is survived by wife of 62 years, Mary Frances Kresak; sons, Edward David Kresak and Eugene Clarence (Teresa) Kresak; grandchildren, Christine Elisabeth (Ben) Johnson, Kathleen Marie (Taku) Mongoro, Kayla Antonette (Adam) Herron and Colby Ashton Kresak; great-grandchildren, Peyton, Noah, Gracie and Bethany Johnson, Simba and Tino Mongoro and many other family members and friends. He was preceded in death by parents, Edward and Agnes Kresak and granddaughter, Claire Terese Kresak. There was a Mass of Christian Burial, Saturday, Oct. 2 at St. Mary Catholic Church. Celebrant was the Rev. William Holoubek. He was interred at Ashland Cemetery Memorials have been established to the Ashland Rescue Squad. Visit www.marcysvoboda.com to leave condolences. Arrangements by Marcy Mortuary, Ashland.
Published by Wahoo Newspaper on Oct. 7, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Marcy Mortuary
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Marcy Mortuary.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.