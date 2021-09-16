GARLAND - Edwin Thomas Trouba was born on Feb. 10, 1938, in Garland, to Joseph and Mary (Kunasek) Trouba and passed away on Sunday, Sept. 5, 2021, at his home at the age of 83 years, 6 months and 26 days. Ed grew up in the Dwight area where he graduated from Dwight Assumption Catholic School. He served in the U.S. Army National Guard from July 2, 1956 until July 2, 1964. Ed enjoyed playing basketball in his teen and young adult years and took pride in being part of the Dwight Assumption team that won the state championship. He had a long and distinguished career at State Farm in Lincoln for more than 35 years. After retirement, Ed attended and graduated from the University of Nebraska-Lincoln. Ed had a quick wit, an inquiring mind and a quirky sense of humor. He loved learning new things and was a "doer," whether it was putting golf greens on his land, learning to play a new instrument or selling watermelons. Ed could strike up a conversation with anyone, and often did! He embodied self-reliance and hard work. He was active in supporting his Czech heritage and enjoyed trips to the Czech Republic. In later years, he took pleasure in nurturing his garden, playing the accordion, driving the grandkids around in the golf cart and making his own wine on his farm. Ed was a devoted Catholic. He will be remembered for his deep love of and commitment to his family, his faith, his practical wisdom and his love of his local community. Ed is survived by his children, Julie Shasteen of Arkansas; Deanne Repich (Erik) of Texas; Ed Trouba of Wisconsin, Matt Trouba of Costa Rica; their mother, Nancy Trouba of Lincoln; grandchildren, Alexa Shasteen, Angelena Shasteen, Aria Repich, Kurty Repich, Gianna Trouba and Josephine Trouba; great-grandson, Hans Casper Huggler; sisters-in-law, Marianne Trouba and Emma Trouba and many nieces, nephews, cousins, friends and neighbors. Ed was preceded in death by his parents; brothers, Richard Trouba, Joe Trouba, Leonard Trouba, Emmanuel (Don) Trouba; sister, Mary Ann Cecava; daughter, Mary Trouba and granddaughter, Bridget Repich. Church services were held Thursday, Sept. 9 at Assumption Catholic Church in Dwight Burial was at Assumption Catholic Cemetery. His nephew, Fr. Luke Fleck, and Fr. Raymond Jansen were the con-celebrants. Memorials may be made to the donor's choice, a Catholic church parish of your choosing or to the Czech Language Foundation. Arrangements by Zabka - Perdue Funeral Home, Seward.



Published by Wahoo Newspaper on Sep. 16, 2021.