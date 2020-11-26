WESTON - Eugene "Gene" T. Kros, 81, of Weston, entered into eternal rest on Thursday, Nov. 19, 2020. He was born Aug. 6, 1939 in Omaha, to John and Anna (Husak) Kros. Gene grew up in Omaha and graduated from Omaha South High School in 1958. In 1958 he won the Inner City Golfing Championship. He was united in marriage to Millie Williams at Sts. Peter and Paul Catholic Church on Jan. 14, 1961. Gene owned and operated Kros Construction as a carpenter. Gene was a member of St. John Nepomucene Catholic Church and a member of the Knights of Columbus, third degree. He enjoyed fishing, hunting, gardening, especially growing tomatoes and grocery shopping. Gene was also a polio and cancer survivor. Gene was a NWS Cooperative Weather Observer. Gene is survived by his wife, Millie Kros; children, Donald Kros, Michael (Jeanne) Kros, Patricia (Steve) Murphy, Jeffrey (Jodene) Kros; grandchildren, Emily Kuhl, Jarred Kros, Josie Kros; five step grandchildren and seven step great-grandchildren; brothers, Bernie (Kaye) Kros, Richard (Bev) Kros; sisters-in-law, Elizabeth Kros, Pauline (Ken) Lundgren, Laura (Roland) Furnas and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents, John and Anna Kros and brother, Bob Kros. A Mass of Christian Burial was held on Nov. 24, at St. John Nepomucene Catholic Church in Weston. The Rev. Matthew Vandewalle was celebrant Interment was at St. John Cemetery in Bellevue. Memorials can be sent to St. John Nepomucene Catholic Church, Omaha South High School Alumni Association, Nebraska Polio Survivors Association, Malmo Volunteer Fire Department, Weston Volunteer Fire Department, Wahoo Fire and Rescue, Prague Volunteer Fire and Rescue Visit www.marcysvoboda.com
Svoboda Funeral Home, Wahoo, was in charge of arrangements.
Published by Wahoo Newspaper on Nov. 26, 2020.