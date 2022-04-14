Eugene Bernard Tunender ATKINSON - Eugene Bernard Tunender was born March 14, 1946 at the Atkinson Hospital to Raymond and Lena (Ramold) Tunender where he joined siblings Frances, Deloris, Edgar and Robert. Gene grew up on a farm north of Emmet. He went to country school and then graduated from St. Joseph's High School in 1964. He worked for Emmet Hay Company, Mitchell's milking cows and farming for Shane's and Galyen's during his time in Atkinson. Gene also met his first wife Linda (Handel) and they were married May 24, 1969. During this union they had two children, Debra and Daniel. In 1980 they moved to O'Neill, where Gene drove truck for Kraft. After a while Gene bought his own semi-truck and hauled grain for different people and hay for Fox Brothers in O'Neill. Gene and Linda separated in 1986 and were later divorced in 1988. They were married for 19 years and remained on good terms over time. Gene met Wilma (Crist) and they were married Oct. 25, 1991 at the Saunders County Courthouse in Wahoo. They made their home in Malmo. Gene loved his family and friends. He was very outgoing and no one was a stranger they were just "people he hadn't met yet." Gene held parties, danced, went camping, boating, but really loved his trucking jobs especially when he could take Wilma and drive all over the United States. Gene is survived by his daughter, Debra (Bruce) Hamik of Atkinson; son, Daniel Tunender of Fremont; stepchildren, Randy (Deb) Crist of Ceresco, Becky (Terry) Shinn of Wilber, Terry (Abe) Abuwisha of Grand Island, Mike (Lisa) Crist of Lincoln; brother, Frances (Lynda) Tunender of O'Neill; 10 grandchildren and 15 great-grandchildren. Gene will be missed by many nieces, nephews, extended family and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents, Raymond and Lena Tunender; sister, Deloris Fischer; brothers, Edgar and Robert Tunender; first wife, Linda Tunender; wife, Wilma Tunender; nephew, Edgar Tunender Jr, and grandchildren, Billy (Joe) Lamb, Jeremy Crist and Kalvin Crist.



Published by Wahoo Newspaper on Apr. 14, 2022.