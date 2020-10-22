WAHOO - Florence L. Wenninghoff, 100, passed away peacefully on Thursday, Oct. 15, 2020 in Wahoo. She was born on Sunday, Sept. 12, 1920 in Omaha. Florence is survived by her children, Nancy (Harry) Rider, Jeannette (Brian) Kurcz and Laurie (Rob) VanAckeren; 10 grandchildren and 17 great-grandchildren. A Mass of Christian Burial was held on Tuesday, Oct. 20, at St. Stanislaus Catholic Church, Omaha. Burial was at St. John Cemetery. Arrangements were done by Bethany Funeral Home, La Vista.
.
Published by Wahoo Newspaper on Oct. 22, 2020.