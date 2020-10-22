Menu
Florence Wenninghoff
WAHOO - Florence L. Wenninghoff, 100, passed away peacefully on Thursday, Oct. 15, 2020 in Wahoo. She was born on Sunday, Sept. 12, 1920 in Omaha. Florence is survived by her children, Nancy (Harry) Rider, Jeannette (Brian) Kurcz and Laurie (Rob) VanAckeren; 10 grandchildren and 17 great-grandchildren. A Mass of Christian Burial was held on Tuesday, Oct. 20, at St. Stanislaus Catholic Church, Omaha. Burial was at St. John Cemetery. Arrangements were done by Bethany Funeral Home, La Vista.
Published by Wahoo Newspaper on Oct. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Oct
19
Visitation
5:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
St. Stanislaus Catholic Church
4002 J St, Omaha, Nebraska
Oct
19
Vigil
7:00p.m.
St. Stanislaus Catholic Church
Oct
20
Mass of Christian Burial
10:00a.m.
St. Stanislaus Catholic Church
Funeral services provided by:
Bethany Funeral Home - La Vista
GUEST BOOK
Sorry to hear about the loss of your mother. She was one of the sweetest people I ever met.
sandra helms
October 21, 2020
Wenninghoff family, Sincere sympathy on the passing of Florence. She was a sweet lady, When Jeannette and I were friends during our years at St. Stan's, she was so nice to me when I would be at her house. She was blessed with a long life and is now at peace in the arms of the angels. So sorry for your loss Nancy, Jeannette and Laurie. God Bless
Mary Frances (Wrobleski)Korach
October 18, 2020