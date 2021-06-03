BARTLESVILLE, Okla. - Tanny Pekarek, 78, of Bartlesville, Okla., died peacefully at the Jane Phillips Hospital in Bartlesville on Feb. 25, 2021 after being diagnosed with respiratory failure. Tanny was born July 28, 1942, on the family farm west of Brainard to Joseph and Betty (Mahoney) Pekarek. She attended Brainard Public School and graduated from Lincoln High School in 1958. She married Rudy Busboom after graduation. Tanny studied to be a barber stylist, being the top of the class. She owned and operated barber shops in Brainard and David City. She also had joint ownership in Juneau where she lived for 10 years. She enjoyed visiting with family and friends, plus, traveling to Hawaii several times and to Europe with sister CeCe. She is survived by her son, Ric E. Busboom of Bartlesville; two sisters, CeCe (Rich) Steager of Seward and Sandy Laughlin of Waynesville, Mo.; granddaughter, Charity of Lincoln; along with many nieces, nephews, cousins, aunts and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents; brother-in-law, Joe Laughlin; son, Randy Busboom and infant son, Randy Joe. A celebration will be held Saturday, June 12 at 11 a.m. at the new cemetery in Brainard, followed by a meeting at the City Park at 12 p.m. to continue celebration of Tanny's life. In lieu of flowers, any desired donations will go to a lovely headstone.



Published by Wahoo Newspaper on Jun. 3, 2021.