Gary Kracman
1940 - 2021
BORN
1940
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Cremations of the Ozarks
130 Industrial Park
Hollister, MO
WAHOO - Gary Lee Kracman, 80, of Branson, Mo., passed away March 8, 2021, at his home with family near his bedside. He entered this life Aug. 13, 1940, in Wahoo, the son of Ernest and Ruby (Stewart) Kracman. He was joined in marriage Oct. 2, 1959, to Terese Palensky. Gary was an entrepreneur, owning several businesses during his life. He enjoyed the challenges of business and the host of new people he would meet. Gary was a very enthusiastic sports fan, especially "Go Big Red" the Nebraska Cornhuskers. He enjoyed sports cars and auto racing and he was an avid game hunter and fisherman, retiring to the Black Hills of South Dakota. He was loved and cherished by his family and friends. Gary is preceded in death by his parents; two sisters, Lyn Myers and Pam Bogart and a brother, Mike Kracman. He is survived by his wife of 61 years, Terese Kracman; two sons, Russell (Tawna) Kracman of Marshfield, Mo., and Christopher (Sara) Kracman of Branson, Mo.; 10 grandchildren, Jessica (Jeff), Natasha, Dana (Matt), Kaleb, Charla, Nathan, Braden, Brianna, Colin and Kaitlynn and six great-grandchildren, Julianna, Jacob, Jamison, Josh, Forest and Bishop. A celebration of life is being planned for a later time in Wahoo. Arrangements and cremation are under the direction of Cremations of the Ozarks, Hollister, Mo. To leave an online condolence, please visit www.cremationsoftheozarks.com.
Published by Wahoo Newspaper on Mar. 25, 2021.
To all the members of the Kracman family, I'm so so sorry for your loss. Gary was a really nice guy and so easy to know and like. Please invite me if you have a memorial at Wahoo Sunrise Cemetery later on.
Letty Whittemore
March 19, 2021
