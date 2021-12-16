Gaylen Verdell Cox WAHOO - Gaylen Verdell Cox, 67, of Wahoo, entered into rest on Thursday, Dec. 9, 2021 in Omaha. He was born July 17, 1954 in Wahoo to Marilyn and Darwin Cox. On July 25, 1981, he was united in marriage to Deborah Zauss at the First Presbyterian Church in Wahoo. Through the years he raised two children and stayed loyal to his roots in Wahoo, born and raised. He dedicated more than 20 years to Platte Valley Plant in Wahoo as a machine maintenance worker then retired when the plant had shut down. He loved cars and NASCAR. He would love to talk about his Dodge Challenger he had growing up and was proud he has gotten to own one in his lifetime. He is survived by his children, Paul (Julie) Cox and Emma (James) Pyles; brother, Gary (Patricia) Cox; sister, Marleen Wallerstedt (Stanley); sister-in-law, Darlene (Ron) Minor and grandchildren, Stephon, Connor and Elizabeth. He was preceded in death by his mother and father, Marilyn and Darwin Cox; wife, Deborah Cox (Zauss) and many family and friends. There will be a Celebration of Life and luncheon arranged at Union Bank in Wahoo, on Dec. 17, from 12 p.m. to 3 p.m.



Published by Wahoo Newspaper on Dec. 16, 2021.