George J. Furasek Jr. WAHOO - George J. Furasek Jr., 66, of Wahoo, entered into eternal rest on Tuesday, March 22, 2022, at South Haven Living Center in Wahoo. He was born Oct. 10, 1955, in Wahoo to George Sr. and Rose (Kantor) Furasek. He graduated from Bishop Neumann High School in 1973. George worked at M.E. Collins Contracting in Wahoo. George was a member of St. John Nepomucene Catholic Church in Weston. His hobbies included taxidermy, fishing, camping, canoeing and watching football. He especially loved watching his grandchildren's activities. He was proud of his Polish heritage and his sobriety for more than 22 years. George is survived by his sister, Cheryl (Doug) Handler; step children, Erin (David) Krumland, Mark (Candace) Smith; granddaughters, Peyton Krumland and Camryn Graham; grandsons, Kody Krumland, Kipton Krumland and Caedan Smith and numerous cousins. He was preceded in death by his significant other, Amie Smith; biological son, Joshua Furasek Smith; parents, George Sr. and Rose Furasek and infant sister, Mary Louise Furasek. Mass of Christian Burial was held March 26 at St. John Nepomucene Catholic Church in Weston. Interment was at Sunrise Cemetery in Wahoo. Memorials have been established to St. John Nepomucene Catholic Church in the form of masses. Visit www.marcysvoboda.com
to leave condolences. Arrangements by Svoboda Funeral Home, Wahoo.
Published by Wahoo Newspaper on Mar. 31, 2022.