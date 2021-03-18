WAHOO - Georgine Y. Fouts, 84, of Wahoo, entered into rest on Monday, March 8, 2021 at South Haven Living Center in Wahoo. Georgine was born July 18, 1936 in New Underwood, S.D. to George and Eva (Roth) Jenson. She is survived by niece and nephews, Ron (Chrissy) Jenson, Kip (Renee) Jenson, Susan (Mark) Wagner and Scott (Nancy) Jenson. She was preceded in death by her husband, Doyle Jenson; parents, George and Eva Jenson and brother, Charles Jenson. A private service will be held. Interment will be at Soldier Valley Cemetery, Pisgah, Iowa. Memorials have been established to Saunders County Lost Pets. Visit www.marcysvoboda. com to leave condolences. Arrangements by Svoboda Funeral Home, Wahoo.



Published by Wahoo Newspaper on Mar. 18, 2021.