GERALD PIKE
1937 - 2020
BORN
1937
DIED
2020
ASHLAND - Gerald (Jerry) Edward Pike, 83, of Ashland, passed away on Dec. 1, 2020. He was born Nov. 27, 1937 to David and Audrey (Gilbert) Pike, in Lincoln. He is preceded in death by his parents; his brother Richard Pike and sister Bonnie Coffin. Also preceded in death by his wife, Genelle, after 45 years of marriage. He is survived by his sons, Jerry Pike, Dennis (Debra) Pike, Roger (Kathy) Pike; daughter Lori Hageman; sisters Mardel (Paul) Reed, Teri (Dave) Pierce and Judy (Terry) Flamig; nine grandchildren; 17 great-grandchildren and many nieces and nephews. There will be no visitation or service at this time. A celebration of life gathering will be announced at a later date.
Published by Wahoo Newspaper on Dec. 10, 2020.
