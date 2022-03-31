Gerry L. Earl OMAHA - Gerry L. Earl is survived by his loving wife of 56 years, Linda Earl; son, Tim (Angie) Earl; grandchildren, Bella and Ayden; sister, Louise (Marvin) Bauman; nephews, Jim (Angie) Bauman and Paul (Hope) Bauman; his extended family and many good friends. A memorial service will be held Sunday, at 3 p.m. at the 72nd Street Chapel, John A. Gentleman Mortuaries and Crematory, Omaha. Visitation with the family will be held one hour prior to the service. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to your favorite veterans' organizations.



Published by Wahoo Newspaper on Mar. 31, 2022.