WAHOO - Glen M. Otto, 90, of Ceresco, died Saturday Nov. 14, 2020. He was born April 16, 1930 in Wahoo, to Emil and Rosa (Breyer) Otto. Glen married Lucile Carlson on Dec. 28, 1954. To this union was born four children, nine grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren. He was a lifelong farmer and a faithful member of the Ceresco Covenant Church. He was a Korean War Marine veteran and a member of Legion Post 244. He served on several boards including the Federal Land Bank, Saunders County Co-op Oil Association, Ceresco Co-op Board, Ceresco School Board and the Fridhem Cemetery Association. He is survived by his wife, Lucile (Carlson) Otto; children and spouses, Kristi (Mike) Eden, Mitch (Valerie) Otto, Kim (Jim) Beach and Beth (Steve) Brey; grandchildren, John (Whitney) Eden, Lindsey (TJ) Ehlers, Jason (Jessica) Eden, Michaela (Kyle) Watson, McKenzie (Matthew) Payne, Ellen (Mike) White, Scott Beach, Sarah Brey and Hannah (Billy) Brey-Boswell; 11 great-grand-children; brother, Ray (Jane) Otto and sisters, Darleen Richard and Sharon (Dan) Duffy. He was preceded in death by his sisters, Kathleen Kuhn, Mary Palmer; brothers-in-law, Bud Kuhn, George Richard, Art Palmer, Wally Carlson and Jim Tiernan and sister-in-law, Marilyn Tiernan. Due to COVID-19, there was a private family funeral service on Nov. 18. A link to the funeral will be posted on Metcalf Funeral Home website. Memorials may be given to the Ceresco Covenant Church, Fridhem Cemetery Association or the Ceresco Volunteer Fire Department. Condolences can be made online at metcalffuneralservices.com
Published by Wahoo Newspaper on Nov. 19, 2020.