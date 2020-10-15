WAHOO - Grant Alan Porter, 68, of Wahoo, died Tuesday, Oct. 6, 2020 in Lincoln. He was born May 13, 1952 in Wahoo to William and Nancy (Duncan) Porter. Grant was a 1970 graduate of Wahoo High School. He earned a bachelor of science degree in economics from UNL and received a Juris Doctorate in 1975 from the University of Nebraska Law School. His primary legal expertise focused on mining, law, oil and gas law, water law, real estate law, corporate law, contract law, construction law, environment law, administrative law, arbitration and litigation. Grant was involved with coal mine development in Wyoming and Montana, uranium and oil shale development in Wyoming and Colorado, as well as oil and gas development. He was also involved in the development of a platinum and palladium mine in Montana, gold mining in California, New Mexico and Montana, as well as exploration throughout the Western United States. Grant served as deputy county attorney in Saunders County from 1999-2003. As an outdoorsman, conservation efforts were important to Grant. Some of his favorite activities were skiing, fishing, gardening, photography, golfing, hiking and horsemanship. Grant is survived by his mother, Nancy Porter of Wahoo; brothers, Bruce (Laurel) Porter of Fountain Hills, Ariz., Randall (Beth) Porter of Olancha, Calif., Patrick (Connie) Porter of Omaha; nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his father, William Porter. Funeral services were held at Wahoo First United Methodist Church. Interment was at Sunrise North Cemetery. Memorials may be directed to the family for later designation. Pruss-Nabity Funeral Home, Wahoo, in charge of arrangements.



To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store

Published by Wahoo Newspaper on Oct. 15, 2020.