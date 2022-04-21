Heather Ballard Mixan WAHOO - Heather Ballard Mixan was born on June 9, 1975 in Wahoo, to Sherri Beaman and Ed Ballard. Heather was a social butterfly and her favorite activity was calling anyone who would pick up the phone. She worked as a pediatric respite caregiver, which was more of a passion for her than a job. Heather especially loved children and would happily have her younger siblings, nephews and nieces over for sleepovers and give them anything they wanted. She was a fervent listener of music and would never turn down an invite to a concert. Heather was the mother to Addie Michelle and Samuel Robert who she loved fiercely. Being a mother was Heather's greatest accomplishment and her most esteemed title. Sam was the brightest light in her life. Preceding Heather in death is her daughter, Addie Michelle; aunt, Amie Smith; uncle, George Furasek; stepmother, Laura Ballard; cousins, Mark Massie and Josh Smith; grandfather, Robert Beaman and grandparents, Paul and Marlene Ballard. She is survived by son, Samuel Robert; Sam's father, Aaron Mixan; mother, Sherri Adair (Jeff); grandmother, Lorraine Beaman; father, Edward Ballard; brother, Eric Ballard (Grace Huerta); sisters, Megan Elliott (Sean), Holly Carlson (Chad), Carlie Jonas, Sarah Evans (Jacob), Anna Ballard and Lilly Ballard; aunts and uncles; several nieces, nephews, cousins and several friends. Funeral services will be 10:30 a.m. Thursday at First Presbyterian Church. Pruss-Nabity Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.



Published by Wahoo Newspaper on Apr. 21, 2022.