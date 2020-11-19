Menu
Search
Menu
Wahoo Newspaper
Wahoo Newspaper HomepageObituaries SectionSubmit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Helen Munn
LINCOLN - Helen Louise Munn, 87, of Lincoln, passed away Nov. 11, 2020. She was born July 6, 1933 in Iconium, Mo. to Albert and Maude (Orfield) Smith. Helen was a retired accountant and a member of First United Methodist Church in Waverly. Family members include her sons. Don (Deborah) Munn of Topeka, Kan. and Dick (Debra) Munn of York; nine grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Dan; brother, Don Smithm and sisters, Etta Mae Hutchcraft and Mabel Hutchcraft. A private family service will be held at a later date. Inurnment will be in the Rosehill Cemetery, Waverly. Memorials may be sent to First United Methodist Church, 14410 Folkestone, Waverly. Condolences may be sent online at Roperandsons.com.
To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published by Wahoo Newspaper on Nov. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.