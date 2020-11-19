LINCOLN - Helen Louise Munn, 87, of Lincoln, passed away Nov. 11, 2020. She was born July 6, 1933 in Iconium, Mo. to Albert and Maude (Orfield) Smith. Helen was a retired accountant and a member of First United Methodist Church in Waverly. Family members include her sons. Don (Deborah) Munn of Topeka, Kan. and Dick (Debra) Munn of York; nine grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Dan; brother, Don Smithm and sisters, Etta Mae Hutchcraft and Mabel Hutchcraft. A private family service will be held at a later date. Inurnment will be in the Rosehill Cemetery, Waverly. Memorials may be sent to First United Methodist Church, 14410 Folkestone, Waverly. Condolences may be sent online at Roperandsons.com
Published by Wahoo Newspaper on Nov. 19, 2020.