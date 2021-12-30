Iona Belle Malone OMAHA - Iona Belle Malone, 91, of Omaha, passed away Dec. 20, 2021. She was born Oct. 28, 1930, in Lynch, to Guy and Eletta (Mills) Norwood. Iona received her teaching certificate and taught in a one-room country school for three years. She was united in marriage to William Malone on June 20, 1951. This union was blessed with 42 years and five children. Iona worked in ceramic shops for 10 years before opening her own shop which she ran for 20 years. Prior to her retirement she had her own home daycare. She loved children and enjoyed visiting with their parents. She was den mother for scouts. Her hobbies included sewing, art projects, scrapbooking, puzzles and bird watching. Iona was a member of First United Methodist Church of Waverly and the VFW Auxiliary. Family members include her sons, Alan (Elaine), Ridgefield, Wash., Bruce (Laura), Kalama, Wash. and Kevin (Kathi), Waverly; daughters, Cheryl (David) Bettis, Omaha, and Marcia (Tom) Fiala, Greenwood; 12 grandchildren; 30 great-grandchildren; five great-great-grandchildren; brother, Carman Norwood, Lincoln; sisters-in-law, Joan Norwood, Kip Malone and brother-in-law, Louis Stephenson. Iona was preceded in death by her parents; husband, William; grandchild, Stacy Bettis; brothers, Wallace (Virginia) Norwood, LaVere (Lee) Norwood, Urelle Norwood; sister, Ina Marie (Harold) Andersen; sisters-in-law, Virginia Norwood, Helen (Clyde) Norris, Marion (Collins) Whyman, Gwennie Stephenson, Fritzi (Harold) Kurtzer and Janet Malone and brothers-in-law, Max (Maxine) Malone, James (Ava Nelle) Malone and Bud Malone. Funeral service was Tuesday, Dec. 28 at Roper and Sons Waverly Chapel. Interment was in Rosehill Cemetery, Waverly. Memorials to be determined by the family at a later date. Condolences online at Roperandsons.com
.
Published by Wahoo Newspaper on Dec. 30, 2021.