Jack Nitz
FREMONT - Jack Raymond Nitz, 84, entered into eternal rest on Saturday, Oct. 31, 2020 at Fremont Methodist Hospital. He was the founder of Jack Nitz and Associates. Jack is survived by his loving family including son, and daughter-in-law, Jay and Vicki Nitz of Cedar Bluffs; daughter and son-in-law, Jennie and Ray Rasmussen of the Fremont area; granddaughter, Courtney Nitz-Mensik and fiance Jerry Buman of Papillion; grandson Justin Nitz of Cedar Bluffs; granddaughter Piper Rasmussen of the Fremont area; grandson Jeremy and Nikki Rasmussen of Texas and many beloved brothers-in-law and their spouses, sister-in-law and spouse, nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. Jack is preceded in death by his wife Delores; his parents; Delores' parents; sister, Marjorie Melton and her husband Larry; niece, Nancy Youngberg; many brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law and a nephew. Private family services will be held with a public celebration to be held at a later date. Private family internment will be at Sunrise North Cemetery at Wahoo. In lieu of flowers/plants, memorials may be directed to, The Nebraska Children's Home Society, the Nebraska Auctioneers Association Foundation or Sinai Lutheran Church. Ludvigsen Mortuary is in charge of arrangements. Online condolences may be left at www. ludvigsenmortuary.com.
Published by Wahoo Newspaper on Nov. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
8
Visitation
1:00p.m. - 5:00p.m.
Ludvigsen Mortuary
1249 East 23rd Street, Fremont, NE 68025
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
Ludvigsen Mortuary
November 12, 2020
Jay, Jenny and family, I am so sorry to hear this news and for your loss. Jay you have some big shoes to fill but nothing new to you. Hope to see you in the near future
Tim Dunker
November 10, 2020
Jay and Jenny, while Jack will be missed I am certain he is welcomed into heaven by so many friends and Deloris. Memories of him warm many hearts.
Bill Armbrust
November 10, 2020
Our deepest sympathy to all of Jack's family. He was a joy to work with and will be missed by everyone that knew him. Fremont area was blessed to have him in our community doing what he did best. Blessings to all of you ~ Fondly, Duane & Judi
Duane and Judi McKenzie
November 6, 2020
My love and sympathies to friends and family of Mr. Nitz. A true friend to all. Thank you Jack for your great example to us all.
David Callahan
November 5, 2020
Thoughts and prayers to the Nitz family. Jack and I always had great visits at Husker Harvest Days. We would give each other a hard time and poke at each other in kidding . Jack will be missed.
Carter Burnside
November 5, 2020
So sorry to hear the news. We had remained friends since high school days.
Edward & Dorothy Travnicek
November 4, 2020
Jake i go back alot of years..i piggybacked trucks for him from NJ. also worked with him mounting beds on trucks.. he always had time for me just to talk like a dad i miss his so.. GOD bless the family one an all sorry for your loss
Julius e. Vitamvas jr.
November 4, 2020
Jay, Jenny and to your families. It is hard to express the loss we feel in Jacks passing. We know how much he was loved and will be missed by his family. He was a very caring man and will always be in our hearts
Charlie and Sharon
November 4, 2020
Jay, I am so sorry about your Dad. I have always looked forward to going to the various auctions that you and your Dad had. You are all exceptionally nice people, and knowing you has been a pleasure.
Rick Cusick
November 4, 2020
Our sympathy to your family. Jack was a great person and will be missed by all.
Janssen Repair
November 4, 2020
My deepest sympathy to Jay and Jenny at the passing of Jack. He will be missed. May Jack rest comfortably in the loving arms of Jesus!
Kenneth Janovec
November 3, 2020