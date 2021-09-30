Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Wahoo Newspaper
Wahoo Newspaper Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
James Bauer
FUNERAL HOME
Svoboda Funeral Home
211 North Linden
Wahoo, NE
WAHOO - James "Jim" E. Bauer, 95, of Wahoo, entered into eternal rest Thursday, Sept. 23, 2021 at South Haven Living Center in Wahoo. He was born Dec. 1, 1925 in Morse Bluff, to James and Anna (Janecek) Bauer. He graduated from North Bend High School in 1941. Jim was a World War II Army Air Corps Veteran and was honorably discharged in 1946. He was a very proud veteran and always a proud American. He was united in marriage to Lorraine Petrzelka at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church on June 28, 1949. He was a faithful member of St. John the Baptist Catholic Church, Knights of Columbus Council 1833, American Legion 254 and a 4-H leader for many years. Jim was a lifelong farmer until he and Lorraine decided to open Bauer's Cafe on Highway 92. Diners will remember their famous homemade dressings, chicken noodle soup, pies and cinnamon rolls. He enjoyed traveling, Lorraine's food, fishing, Nebraska sports, baseball, and farming; especially his cattle and corn. He loved his Czech heritage and spoke the language all his life. He spent his retirement years in Prague, where he loved the community, his breakfast club at Kolache Korner Cafe, and tending to his garden on Lusatia Avenue. Jim is survived by his children, Connie (Bruce) Jones of Delaware; Kathy Wolf of Pennsylvania; Cindy (Bob) Poehling of Lincoln; Russ (Lori) Bauer of Omaha; eight grandchildren, Kelly (Greg) Baldwin of Pennsylvania, Chris (Molly) Jones of Maryland, Kelsey (Stephen) Hersey of Maryland, Elise Poehling of Kansas City, Nicole (Mark) Peterson of Lincoln, Andrew Poehling of Chicago, James Bauer of Omaha, Evan Bauer of Omaha; five great-grandchildren, Madeleine and Glenwood Hersey of Maryland, Weston and Carter Baldwin of Pennsylvania, Connor Jones of Maryland and William Peterson of Lincoln. He was preceded in death by his parents, James and Anna Bauer; wife, Lorraine Bauer; son-in-law, Robert Wolf and siblings, Marietta Humlicek, Joseph Bauer and Leona Bauer. Mass of Christian Burial was held Sept. 29 at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church in Prague. The Rev. Benjamin Rynearson was celebrant. Interment with military honors was at St. John Cemetery, Prague. Memorials have been established to St. John the Baptist Catholic Church, American Legion 254 or American Legion Auxiliary. Visit www.marcysvoboda.com to leave condolences. Arrangements by Svoboda Funeral Home, Wahoo.
Published by Wahoo Newspaper on Sep. 30, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Sep
28
Visitation
5:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
Svoboda Funeral Home
211 North Linden, Wahoo, NE
Sep
28
Rosary
7:00p.m.
Svoboda Funeral Home
211 North Linden, Wahoo, NE
Sep
29
Mass of Christian Burial
10:00a.m.
St. John the Baptist Catholic Church
122 W. Center Ave., Prague, NE
Funeral services provided by:
Svoboda Funeral Home
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Svoboda Funeral Home.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
3 Entries
Thank you for your Service May you be Granted an Honorable and Restful Peace
VFW DISTRICT 10 /FRA BRANCH 276 CHAPLAIN
Other
September 27, 2021
Kathy- I am very sorry for your loss. Your dad was a very sweet man. Take care- Terri
Terri Mathews
September 26, 2021
Thank you for your military service
Marc S
September 26, 2021
Showing 1 - 3 of 3 results