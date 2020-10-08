WAHOO - Jean M. Svoboda, 87, of Wahoo, entered into eternal rest on Sunday, Sept. 27, 2020 at St. Elizabeth Medical Center in Lincoln. She was born Feb. 12, 1933 in Wahoo, to Joseph and Frances (Vybiral) Havelka. She graduated from Wahoo High School in 1950. On Oct. 25, 1955, Jean was united in marriage to Daniel J. Svoboda. Four children were born from this union, Karen, Kris, Kim and Dave. They made their home on the family farm near Weston. Jean was a member of St. Wenceslaus Catholic Church and former member of St. John Nepomucene Catholic Church. She was a devoted wife, mother and grandmother. She enjoyed attending her grandchildren's activities, baking, canning, meeting friends for coffee and Runza after Mass (RAM). She was dedicated to Saunders County Health Service as a registered nurse and was one of the founding members of the Auxiliary. Jean is survived by her children, Karen Svoboda of Lincoln, Kris Walla of Lincoln, Kim (Doug) Reeves of Wahoo, Dave Svoboda (Jody Griffin) of Lincoln; 10 grandchildren; 14 great-grandchildren; cousins; nieces; nephews and many special friends. She was preceded in death by her parents, Joseph and Frances Havelka; husband, Dan Svoboda; son-in-law, Rick Walla and brother and sister-in-law, Joe and Lois Havelka. Private family services were held. Interment was at St. Francis Cemetery in Wahoo. Memorials can be sent in care of the family for future designations. Cards may be sent to: 1245 Hruby Lane, Wahoo, NE 68066. Visit www.marcysvoboda.com
to leave condolences.
Published by Wahoo Newspaper on Oct. 8, 2020.