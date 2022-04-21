Menu
Jeanette Walker
1961 - 2021
FUNERAL HOME
Pruss-Nabity Funeral Home
911 North Linden
Wahoo, NE
Jeanette K. Walker WAHOO - Jeanette K. Walker of Hawaii entered into eternal rest Dec. 26, 2021 at the hospital in Waimea, Hawaii. She was born Oct. 4, 1961 to Kenneth and Geraldine Barry. She was a graduate of Wahoo High School. She graduated in 1982 from the Medical Center in Omaha with an associate degree in nursing. She was united in marriage to John Walker on June 28, 1988 in Hawaii. Jeanette is survived by her husband, John; children, Clinton, Marguerete (Nick) Cunningham and Aaron (fiancé Jessica); three grandchildren, Finley, Elliott and Cassidy Cunningham; mother, Geraldine Barry of Nebraska; sister, Deborah Rice of California; brothers, Mark (Cindy) Barry of Illinois, Michael (Debbie) Barry of Nebraska and many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her father, Kenneth Barry and grandparents, Emil and Charlotta Barry and Harold and Hazel Hanke. A family Celebration of Life is planned for the family. Pruss-Nabity Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.
Published by Wahoo Newspaper on Apr. 21, 2022.
