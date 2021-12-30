Menu
Jeannette E. Cope
Jeannette E. Cope LINCOLN - Jeannette E. Cope, 98, of Lincoln, passed away on Dec. 21, 2021, in Omaha. She was born on Sept. 15, 1923, in Lincoln, to Fritz and Mabel (Regnier) Staack. Family members include her son, Richard (Lynn) Cope of Gretna; grandchildren, Robert D. (Angie) Cope Jr. of Omaha, Tonia (Mark) Peterson of Fremont, Trisha McAtee of Omaha, and Mathew (Amy) Cope of Kearney; nine great-grandchildren; one great-great grandchild; sister, Bette Bird, of Lincoln and niece, Pam Mattsson. She was preceded in death by husband, Gerald; son, Robert D. Cope Sr. and great-grandchild, Austin. A funeral service was held Dec. 27 at Metcalf Funeral Chapel. Burial followed at Wyuka Cemetery, Nebraska City.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
27
Funeral service
11:00a.m.
Dec
27
Burial
Wyuka Cemetery
Nebraska City, NE
