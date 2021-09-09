Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Wahoo Newspaper
Wahoo Newspaper Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Jeff Briley
FUNERAL HOME
Svoboda Funeral Home
211 North Linden
Wahoo, NE
YUTAN - Jeff D. Briley, 52, of Yutan, entered into eternal rest on Aug. 29, 2021 at his home in Yutan. He was born Sept. 7, 1968 in Los Angeles, Calif. to Harold and Lyndene (DeBuhr) Briley. In 1986, he graduated from high school in Caspar, Wyo. Jeff served his country in the U.S. Air Force until he was honorably discharged. He graduated from Bellevue University in 1997. On Sept. 2, 1995, Jeff was married to Kelly Kaslon in Loup City. Jeff worked as a self-employed contractor, but his true passion was coaching. He was an assistant coach with the UNO softball program for multiple years as well as coaching his children Jessie and Noah in multiple sports. He touched many lives as a coach. Jeff loved coaching softball and instructing as a hitting coach. He enjoyed traveling, watching sports, movies, brain teasers and trivia and researching anything of interest. He is survived by his wife of 26 years, Kelly Briley; children, Jessie Briley and Noah Briley; mother, Lyndene Briley; siblings, Wendy (Bryan) Brakhage and Brenda Briley and many other family members and friends. He was preceded in death by father, Harold Briley; grandparents, Wilber and Vera DeBuhr and Gene and Jane Briley and nephew, Brooks Brakhage. Mass of Christian Burial was Friday, Sept. 3 at St. James Catholic Church in Mead. Celebrant was the Rev. Gary Gross. Interment was at St. Francis Cemetery, Wahoo. Military honors were provided by U.S. Air Force, American Legion 82 and VFW 4502. In lieu of flowers, memorials have been established in care of the family for future designation. Visit www.marcysvoboda.com to leave condolences. Arrangements by Svoboda Funeral Home, Wahoo.
Published by Wahoo Newspaper on Sep. 9, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Sep
2
Visitation
5:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
St. James Catholic Church
213 E. 8th St., Mead, NE
Sep
2
Rosary
7:00p.m.
St. James Catholic Church
213 E. 8th St., Mead, NE
Sep
3
Mass of Christian Burial
10:00a.m.
St. James Catholic Church
213 E. 8th St, Mead, NE
Funeral services provided by:
Svoboda Funeral Home
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Svoboda Funeral Home.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.