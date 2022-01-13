Jerry L. Strahan ASHLAND - Jerry L. Strahan, 61, of Ashland entered into rest on Friday, Jan. 7, 2022 at his home in Ashland. He was born Sept. 22, 1960 in Lincoln to James Sr. and Faye (Johnson) Strahan. Jerry graduated from Ashland-Greenwood High School in 1978. Through the years, Jerry was a truck driver for Buel Trucking and Wills-Merit Trucking. He enjoyed fishing, music and most of all trips to the casino. He is survived by his wife, Theresa Strahan; children, Jason (Kate) Strahan, Jeremy (Rachel) Strahan, Julia Cockerill and Justina (Josh) Bartlett; nine grandchildren; one great-granddaughter; father, James Strahan Sr.; brother, Tracy (Rhonda) Strahan; sister, Angie "Sis" (David) Zieg; mother-in-law, Becky Briggs and many other family members and friends. He was preceded in death by mother, Faye Johnson; brother, Jamie Strahan and his grandparents. Memorials may be sent in care of the family. Visit www.marcysvoboda.com
to leave condolences. Arrangements by Marcy Mortuary, Ashland.
Published by Wahoo Newspaper on Jan. 13, 2022.