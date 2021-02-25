YUTAN - JoAnn Schulz, 85, of Yutan, died at her home with her family at her side peacefully on Thursday, Feb. 18, 2021 in Yutan. JoAnn is survived by her children, Alicia (Randy) Harlow of Waterloo and Dean Schulz of Yutan; grandchildren, James and Dallas (Kirstin) Schulz, Abbie and Trevor Harlow; one great-grandchild, Dax Schulz and a sister, Connie McEvoy of Ralston. She was preceded in death by her husband, Lonny Schulz; son, David Schulz; granddaughter, Alivia Harlow; parents and a cousin, Donis Hancock. A small service was held Tuesday, Feb. 23 at Reichmuth Funeral Home in Yutan with the Rev. Everett Lerew officiating. Burial will take place at a later date in Holst Lawn Cemetery near Yutan. Memorials can be made to Waterloo United Methodist Church or a charity of donor's choice and can be made or left at the Reichmuth Funeral Home. Reichmuth Funeral Home, Yutan, in charge of arrangements.



Published by Wahoo Newspaper on Feb. 25, 2021.